Legal experts: ‘No reason’ Congress can’t make a criminal referral of Trump
04:53
Share this -
copied
MSNBC legal contributors Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance join Jonathan Capehart to discuss why the Jan. 6 Committee is within the scope of their investigation to make a criminal referral against Donald Trump.Dec. 31, 2021
Racism and the road to ‘restorative justice’
06:53
Now Playing
Legal experts: ‘No reason’ Congress can’t make a criminal referral of Trump
04:53
UP NEXT
U.S. shatters daily coronavirus case count as omicron surges
05:55
Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts
06:09
The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers
04:03
Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy