Lawrence: Trump wants to make NY a ‘loser’ state by supporting a federal abortion ban
Feb. 21, 202409:24

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump wants to make NY a ‘loser’ state by supporting a federal abortion ban

09:24

The New York Times reports that Donald Trump has privately expressed support for a 16-week abortion ban. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the women of the 30 states that guarantee abortion access would lose their rights if Donald Trump is elected.Feb. 21, 2024

