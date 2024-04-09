IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: The Trump official position on abortion is just a ‘political calculation’
April 9, 202409:30
    Lawrence: The Trump official position on abortion is just a 'political calculation'

    09:30
The Last Word

Lawrence: The Trump official position on abortion is just a ‘political calculation’

09:30

After Donald Trump says he’s proud of his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why for Donald Trump abortion is not about the rights of women, medical science, or morality – it’s just about politics.April 9, 2024

    Lawrence: The Trump official position on abortion is just a ‘political calculation’

    09:30
