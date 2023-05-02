IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules

12:42

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell says a recent spate of exposés around alleged ethical misconduct by Supreme Court justices and their spouses has thrusted the Court into crisis as Chief Justice John Roberts declines an invitation by the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify at an upcoming hearing regarding the ethical rules that govern the Justices of the Supreme Court and potential reforms to those rules.May 2, 2023

    Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

    06:47

  • GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

    04:29

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case

    08:53

