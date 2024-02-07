Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in

‘An airtight ruling’: Federal appeals court denies Trump’s immunity claims13:43
Prof. Tribe felt ‘pride’ after appeals court denied Trump immunity claim06:16
- Now Playing
Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in05:27
- UP NEXT
Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial08:03
‘Trump’s not prepared’: Trump’s massive legal load looms post 'absolute immunity' smack down08:24
'President Trump has become citizen Trump': Absolute immunity claim smacked down by appeals court10:51
Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence08:25
Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection07:13
‘Former President Trump has become Citizen Trump’: Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling11:30
Trump bashes immunity appeal ruling as 'nation-destroying’06:49
Claire McCaskill: ‘The worst loser on the face of the planet’ Donald Trump loses another case02:19
‘A stinging rebuke’: Donald Trump loses presidential immunity appeal, can face prosecution10:18
'No person is above the law' Tim Heaphy on Appeals Court rejection of Trump's immunity04:25
'Dangerous': Top Dem rips MAGA GOP on immigration, old GOP 'died this week'07:24
'He's not above the law': Trump immunity rejected by court10:35
Trump campaign responds to appeals court immunity ruling01:49
Appeals court rules Trump is not immune from prosecution03:16
Trump’s legal fate depends on this05:28
'Sigh of frustration': Trump Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal05:14
Why might Trump’s trial on federal election interference be postponed?04:39
‘An airtight ruling’: Federal appeals court denies Trump’s immunity claims13:43
Prof. Tribe felt ‘pride’ after appeals court denied Trump immunity claim06:16
- Now Playing
Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in05:27
- UP NEXT
Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial08:03
‘Trump’s not prepared’: Trump’s massive legal load looms post 'absolute immunity' smack down08:24
'President Trump has become citizen Trump': Absolute immunity claim smacked down by appeals court10:51
Play All