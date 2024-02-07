IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial

08:03

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the new ruling from the Washington D.C. Court of Appeals rejecting Donald Trump’s claims of presidential immunity in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case against him, including why “citizen Trump” is unlikely to enjoy his time in Judge Tanya Chutkan’s courtroom.Feb. 7, 2024

