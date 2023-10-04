IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Trump’s NY fraud case judge told him to shut up today

    02:00

  • Rep. Clyburn: House GOP cares more about making headlines than headway

    09:10
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: McCarthy removal shows GOP's uncontrollable hatred of government

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    31 Senate Democrats now calling for Sen. Menendez to resign

    04:10

  • Lawrence: In NY courtroom, Trump's now just another guy from Queens in trouble

    07:28

  • 'Legally it's irrelevant': Weissmann torches Trump fraud case excuse

    02:45

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still has no plan to avert a government shutdown

    03:41

  • Rep. Swalwell: Government nears a shutdown because McCarthy ‘lives in fear’

    04:59

  • 'A critical, existential point': Unions backing each other to take on big business

    07:35

  • Sen. Fetterman to Sen. Menendez: 'Why haven't you resigned?'

    03:37

  • ‘Democracy is on the line’ in 2024 says AZ Secretary of State

    05:46

  • 'Weakest Speaker in history': Rep. Frost blasts McCarthy for 'fake' impeachment inquiry

    08:22

  • Biden & Sen. Bob Casey join striking UAW workers on the picket line

    05:20

  • Lawrence: What are they going to call Trump Tower if Donald Trump loses it?

    06:52

  • Lawrence: Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to remove her from Jack Smith’s 2020 election case

    05:38

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Kevin McCarthy 'has an opportunity to stop this'

    02:06

  • Cassidy Hutchinson on parallels with Nixon aide Alexander Butterfield

    10:54

  • 'I will be fully cooperative': Cassidy Hutchinson on Trump prosecutions

    05:18

  • Hutchinson is a ‘key voice’ for prosecutors in Trump cases says Jen Psaki

    04:03

  • Lawrence: In a year of Defendant Trump, Democrats must deal with Defendant Menendez

    15:27

The Last Word

Lawrence: McCarthy removal shows GOP's uncontrollable hatred of government

05:56

For the first time in U.S. history, a Speaker of the House was removed by a motion to vacate. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell describes the kind of “madness” Kevin McCarthy was trying to preside over before being removed by a small minority of Republicans.Oct. 4, 2023

  • Lawrence: Trump’s NY fraud case judge told him to shut up today

    02:00

  • Rep. Clyburn: House GOP cares more about making headlines than headway

    09:10
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: McCarthy removal shows GOP's uncontrollable hatred of government

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    31 Senate Democrats now calling for Sen. Menendez to resign

    04:10

  • Lawrence: In NY courtroom, Trump's now just another guy from Queens in trouble

    07:28

  • 'Legally it's irrelevant': Weissmann torches Trump fraud case excuse

    02:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All