The Last Word

Lawrence: Justice Kavanaugh destroyed Trump immunity claim 25 years ago

07:38

After Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to take up Donald Trump’s claims of presidential immunity, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a 25-year-old filing from Brett Kavanaugh that shoots down the legal arguments of the president who would go on to appoint him to the Supreme Court. Dec. 13, 2023

