IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Houston Chronicle endorses accomplished Biden over Trump because ‘experience matters’
Feb. 20, 202408:34

  • Ben Wikler: New WI electoral maps ‘sea change moment’ for democracy

    03:46

  • Sherrod Brown blasts the extremists vying for his Senate seat

    05:48
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Houston Chronicle endorses accomplished Biden over Trump because ‘experience matters’

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Fani Willis' dad fought Trump team's theory to have her removed

    09:42

  • Lawrence: Trump's stupidity, recklessness, & depravity costing him $551 million

    06:22

  • Gwen Keyes: Fani Willis testimony was a ‘fight for her own integrity’

    05:16

  • Lawrence: Trump gets his first trial date and Fani Willis fights what she called 'lies'

    05:21

  • 'Recipe for disaster': Neal Katyal breaks down Trump's circular immunity argument

    04:42

  • PA Democrat ‘did the hard work’ to keep state House majority in special election

    03:30

  • 'Dangerous, dumb, and un-American': Biden team torches Trump's latest NATO remarks

    05:55

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

    07:55

  • 'We're kicking their ass': Dem strategist on GOP outlook after Suozzi flips Santos’ seat

    03:09

  • Democrat Tom Suozzi wins George Santos' House seat, NBC News projects

    10:10

  • Lawrence: Biden on his worst day is better than Trump on his best day

    15:43

  • Simon Shuster: Zelenskyy understands what it will mean for Ukraine if Trump returns to White House

    05:38

  • Nevada Secy. of State concerned about AI ahead of presidential election

    06:00

  • Rep. Garcia: Republicans are turning their backs on democracy

    04:15

  • 'Appalling!': Historians torch Supreme Court's handling of Trump ballot case

    06:57

  • Prof. Tribe on Trump ballot case: Colorado was doing its job applying the Constitution

    08:48

  • Lawrence: Every justice knows Clarence Thomas should have recused on Trump ballot case

    05:33

The Last Word

Lawrence: Houston Chronicle endorses accomplished Biden over Trump because ‘experience matters’

08:34

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the editorial board of the Houston Chronicle’s decision to endorse President Biden for re-election and explains why Nikki Haley promising to pardon Donald Trump if she were to become president can only help Trump so much.Feb. 20, 2024

  • Ben Wikler: New WI electoral maps ‘sea change moment’ for democracy

    03:46

  • Sherrod Brown blasts the extremists vying for his Senate seat

    05:48
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Houston Chronicle endorses accomplished Biden over Trump because ‘experience matters’

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Fani Willis' dad fought Trump team's theory to have her removed

    09:42

  • Lawrence: Trump's stupidity, recklessness, & depravity costing him $551 million

    06:22

  • Gwen Keyes: Fani Willis testimony was a ‘fight for her own integrity’

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All