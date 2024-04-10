IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Arizona’s abortion ban is exactly what Trump wanted
April 10, 202408:38

  • Gov. Hobbs: ‘Chaos and confusion’ from Arizona abortion ban is ‘devastating’

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Arizona’s abortion ban is exactly what Trump wanted

    08:38
  • UP NEXT

    'She is lying': AZ Dem Senate candidate Gallego torches Kari Lake on abortion ban

    04:58

  • Vance: Smith’s brief tells SCOTUS ‘don’t sacrifice the American experiment on the altar of Donald Trump’

    03:05

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Trump took responsibility for abortion rights ‘chaos’

    05:01

  • Lawrence: The Trump official position on abortion is just a ‘political calculation’

    09:30

  • Calls grow for RFK Jr. to drop out after remarks sympathetic to Jan. 6 rioters

    04:57

  • Biden lauds jobs numbers as Fox must again admit economy is booming

    07:07

  • House Dem: When Trump attacks immigrants, he's talking about families like mine

    05:32

  • Dems rally behind Biden as GOP splinters over ‘disgust’ in Trump, Simon Rosenberg says

    05:20

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith just legally cornered Trump's favorite judge

    04:02

  • Tribe: Trump’s favorite judge ‘pretends’ to rule against him

    08:11

  • Katyal: Jack Smith’s new filing tells Judge Cannon ‘enough is enough’ in docs case

    04:11

  • Ali Velshi: Violence is who Donald Trump is. But he can be stopped.

    07:43

  • 'Both-sides-ism is suicide for democracy' because of Trump, Tim Snyder says

    06:21

  • Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky

    03:43

  • 'Democrats want to stop Trump': We're united behind Biden, WI Dem Party chair says

    06:22

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Great strides could be undone’ by Trump presidency

    09:08

  • Baltimore bridge collapse victims ‘died as Americans,’ says Will Bunch

    06:50

  • 'That's not freedom': Allred hits Ted Cruz's extreme abortion record

    06:23

The Last Word

Lawrence: Arizona’s abortion ban is exactly what Trump wanted

08:38

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines Arizona’s abortion ban after the state’s supreme court revived a 160-year-old law that criminalizes abortion – just one day after Donald Trump said that abortion rights should be left up to the states.April 10, 2024

  • Gov. Hobbs: ‘Chaos and confusion’ from Arizona abortion ban is ‘devastating’

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Arizona’s abortion ban is exactly what Trump wanted

    08:38
  • UP NEXT

    'She is lying': AZ Dem Senate candidate Gallego torches Kari Lake on abortion ban

    04:58

  • Vance: Smith’s brief tells SCOTUS ‘don’t sacrifice the American experiment on the altar of Donald Trump’

    03:05

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Trump took responsibility for abortion rights ‘chaos’

    05:01

  • Lawrence: The Trump official position on abortion is just a ‘political calculation’

    09:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All