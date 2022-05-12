IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Porter goes after Trump, uncovering potential bribery scheme

03:50

For the first time in history, the House Natural Resources Committee made a criminal referral with the Justice Department. That’s after a three-year investigation by Democrats revealing evidence of possible donations to the Trump campaign in exchange for federal government approval of Arizona real estate deals. Calling this “egregious,” Rep. Katie Porter tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, this shows the importance of Congress “reestablishing the rule of law and the expectation that administration officials are going to follow it.”May 12, 2022

