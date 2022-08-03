Kansas voters protect abortion rights

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

With abortion on the ballot for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Kansas voters turned out in record numbers to protect abortion rights in the state. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki broke the news live, telling Zerlina Maxwell, “I think this is something that’s gonna cause a recalibration in how both sides think about how to handle the post-Roe environment politically going forward.”Aug. 3, 2022

