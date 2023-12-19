IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'

New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss reporting that Clarence Thomas expressed dissatisfaction with his salary and how wealthy allies came to his aid. Bouie says this kind of corruption is not “quid pro quo” but rather keeps Justice Thomas on “the good side of his ideological allies.”Dec. 19, 2023

