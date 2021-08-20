Harvard professor: Economy ‘healing more quickly’ than in previous recessions
04:26
Share this -
copied
Jason Furman, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why he thought the July jobs report was “wonderful” in seeing continued signs of economic recovery and how the Biden policies like infrastructure will continue to help grow the economy better than it was pre-pandemic: “We don’t just need to repair the damage. A lot of what’s coming next is to build something better.”Aug. 20, 2021