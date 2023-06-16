IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gov. Whitmer launches PAC to help Dems win in 2024 elections

The Last Word

Gov. Whitmer launches PAC to help Dems win in 2024 elections

08:32

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to explain how Michigan Democrats have used their legislative trifecta to protect fundamental freedoms and how her “Fight Like Hell” PAC will aid in supporting Democratic candidates across the U.S. in 2024.June 16, 2023

