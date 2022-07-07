- Now Playing
Fmr. Reagan official: Ending Roe v. Wade was 'constitutional vandalism'06:11
What It's Like to Live in a Post-Roe America05:38
Wisconsin Returns to a 1848 Abortion Ban now that Roe v. Wade is overturned05:20
James Carville's Message to Democrats06:44
Clyburn: "We need to do something and do it quickly"08:32
Tragedy Strikes In Akron Ohio06:19
Nancy Northup urges Biden to act to protect abortion rights, declare a public health emergency06:58
The Fallout from the Supreme Court's Latest Rulings12:11
What Can Congress Do To Help Save Women's Reproductive Rights06:07
DNC Chair: "Tap into that energy, tap into that anger and channel that into real action"08:28
Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished04:02
“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead06:04
Archive: Turmoil in 1992 as Supreme Court upholds Roe; allows restrictions08:02
“The week that changed America”05:59
Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion04:53
Combatting the GOP-Packed Court of Minority Rule12:43
Black women have never had bodily autonomy07:12
SCOTUS to hear case that is a ‘five alarm fire for democracy’10:40
Biden calls for election of lawmakers who will codify Roe v. Wade01:22
Stacey Abrams: Brian Kemp has ‘no interest in serving the women of Georgia’06:32
