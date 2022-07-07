IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fmr. Reagan official: Ending Roe v. Wade was 'constitutional vandalism'

The Last Word

Fmr. Reagan official: Ending Roe v. Wade was 'constitutional vandalism'

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Charles Fried, Harvard Law Professor and fmr. U.S. Solicitor General for Pres. Reagan, to discuss both his fierce criticism of the current Supreme Court which he calls “reactionary" rather than "conservative," and the court's rulings which he says are upending American life.July 7, 2022

