The Last Word

Dems eye FL Senate seat: Mucarsel-Powell looks to unseat ‘extreme’ Rick Scott

03:08

Most Florida voters support an abortion rights amendment despite Senator Rick Scott’s support for an abortion ban. Former Florida Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that “the path to keeping the Senate majority starts right here.”Jan. 23, 2024

