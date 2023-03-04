Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee

Rep. Colin Allred blasts Rep. Jim Jordan's 'tin foil hat' subcommittee04:53
- Now Playing
Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee05:58
- UP NEXT
Michigan Dems a step closer on ‘50 year journey’ to codifying LGBTQ protections03:34
Wade and Union call for Black and LGBTQ cooperation in fight for equality04:58
'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit07:57
Lawrence: Justice Dept. rejects Defendant Trump's attempt at immunity05:25
Rep. Swalwell: We’re going on offense against 'legal terrorist' Trump01:28
Sen. Whitehouse: Conservative activist got rich helping billionaires 'capture' SCOTUS05:23
Lawrence: Why were some FBI agents 'inclined to believe Trump'?13:03
Joanna McClinton makes history as first female Pennsylvania House Speaker03:54
Harvard Professor calls for expanding House of Representatives03:27
Lawrence: Dominion suit has proven that Fox sells lies09:03
‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules02:11
Exclusive: Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains why she's running for U.S. Senate06:13
Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch's 'temple of lies' at Fox exposed by Dominion lawsuit11:28
Kurt Andersen: Giuliani has gone ‘further and further into disgrace’06:45
Rep. Barbara Lee launches Senate bid to succeed retiring Dianne Feinstein04:18
Lawrence: Biden's handling of Putin's war comparable to FDR in World War II05:57
Pussy Riot founder: My ‘instrument of war’ against Putin is my art06:09
Lawrence: Democracy will be at stake again in the next election07:27
Rep. Colin Allred blasts Rep. Jim Jordan's 'tin foil hat' subcommittee04:53
- Now Playing
Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee05:58
- UP NEXT
Michigan Dems a step closer on ‘50 year journey’ to codifying LGBTQ protections03:34
Wade and Union call for Black and LGBTQ cooperation in fight for equality04:58
'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit07:57
Lawrence: Justice Dept. rejects Defendant Trump's attempt at immunity05:25
Play All