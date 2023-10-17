IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

08:54

Ben Rhodes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “constant communication” happening behind the scenes ahead of President Biden’s “consequential and risky” trip to Israel that will include a plan to enable humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and how powerful this visit will be on the “psychology of Israel given how vulnerable people are feeling right now.”Oct. 17, 2023

