    Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says

The Last Word

Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says

08:02

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to explain his belief that current U.S. law allows Pres. Biden to liquidate tens of billions of dollars Russia has in the U.S. in foreign exchange reserves which officials have already frozen.April 19, 2022

