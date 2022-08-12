Armed man attacks FBI building after Mar-a-Lago search

A man who was at the Capitol on January 6th attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati. The suspect was later fatally shot by police. NBC News reports that the suspect also posted on the Trump-owned social media site, Truth Social. NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the suspect repeated unfounded claims about the election being stolen and the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.Aug. 12, 2022