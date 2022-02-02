'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won
06:34
Patrick Murphy, the head of a group of Irish fishermen who refused to back down after Russia's Navy planned to conduct military exercises in the waters they fish, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss his newfound global celebrity.Feb. 2, 2022
