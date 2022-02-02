IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 committee zeroes in on Pence team

    05:24

  • Pence’s former chief of staff testifies

    06:15

  • For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood

    09:10

  • Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off

    04:59

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis tests NATO allies

    05:02

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘likes this uncertainty’ on Ukraine

    07:23

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador: Putin is ‘worried’ about potential U.S. sanctions

    03:04

  • Trump “alternate electors” subpoenaed

    05:45

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Putin’s aggression in Ukraine affects U.S. interests ‘directly’

    03:09

  • Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'

    03:45

  • Pentagon: We're watching situation in Ukraine closely

    07:27

  • Stalwart Irish fishermen uncowed by Russian threats and diplomatic games

    06:00

  • Psaki defends filibuster strategy

    11:43

  • SCOTUS replacement race

    04:10

  • GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world

    05:24

  • Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    08:28

  • State Dept. Spokesperson: It's Putin's choice whether he wants to follow path of diplomacy

    06:49

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: Biden sanction comments are 'a deterrent' to Putin

    04:46

  • Sen. Menendez: 'Mother-of-all-sanctions bill' is one to deter Russia

    08:44

The Last Word

'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

06:34

Patrick Murphy, the head of a group of Irish fishermen who refused to back down after Russia's Navy planned to conduct military exercises in the waters they fish, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss his newfound global celebrity.Feb. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 committee zeroes in on Pence team

    05:24

  • Pence’s former chief of staff testifies

    06:15

  • For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood

    09:10

  • Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off

    04:59

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis tests NATO allies

    05:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All