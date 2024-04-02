IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'That's not freedom': Allred hits Ted Cruz's extreme abortion record
April 2, 202406:23

The Last Word

'That's not freedom': Allred hits Ted Cruz's extreme abortion record

06:23

Recent polling from the University of Texas at Tyler shows a majority of Texas independent voters have an unfavorable view of Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. Texas Democratic Congressman Colin Allred joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his bid to unseat Sen. Cruz, who has long history of supporting efforts to restrict abortion rights.April 2, 2024

