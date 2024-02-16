IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Recipe for disaster': Neal Katyal breaks down Trump's circular immunity argument
Feb. 16, 202404:42
  • Now Playing

    'Recipe for disaster': Neal Katyal breaks down Trump's circular immunity argument

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    PA Democrat ‘did the hard work’ to keep state House majority in special election

    03:30

  • 'Dangerous, dumb, and un-American': Biden team torches Trump's latest NATO remarks

    05:55

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

    07:55

  • 'We're kicking their ass': Dem strategist on GOP outlook after Suozzi flips Santos’ seat

    03:09

  • Democrat Tom Suozzi wins George Santos' House seat, NBC News projects

    10:10

  • Lawrence: Biden on his worst day is better than Trump on his best day

    15:43

  • Simon Shuster: Zelenskyy understands what it will mean for Ukraine if Trump returns to White House

    05:38

  • Nevada Secy. of State concerned about AI ahead of presidential election

    06:00

  • Rep. Garcia: Republicans are turning their backs on democracy

    04:15

  • 'Appalling!': Historians torch Supreme Court's handling of Trump ballot case

    06:57

  • Prof. Tribe on Trump ballot case: Colorado was doing its job applying the Constitution

    08:48

  • Lawrence: Every justice knows Clarence Thomas should have recused on Trump ballot case

    05:33

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump is not stupid enough to believe everything Donald Trump says

    12:42

  • 'Epitome of craziness': Sen. Tester torches GOP who stopped border deal for Trump

    07:17

  • Prof. Tribe felt ‘pride’ after appeals court denied Trump immunity claim

    06:16

  • Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in

    05:27

  • Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial

    08:03

  • Joy Reid details life and love of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers in new book

    05:59

  • GOP ‘arguments against Biden are all evaporating,’ Dem strategist says

    04:45

The Last Word

'Recipe for disaster': Neal Katyal breaks down Trump's circular immunity argument

04:42

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks with MSNBC legal analysts Neal Katyal and Andrew Weissmann and Katyal breaks down - step by step - how we got from Donald Trump's impeachment to Trump now attempting to argue he should have absolute immunity because he is a former president.Feb. 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Recipe for disaster': Neal Katyal breaks down Trump's circular immunity argument

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    PA Democrat ‘did the hard work’ to keep state House majority in special election

    03:30

  • 'Dangerous, dumb, and un-American': Biden team torches Trump's latest NATO remarks

    05:55

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

    07:55

  • 'We're kicking their ass': Dem strategist on GOP outlook after Suozzi flips Santos’ seat

    03:09

  • Democrat Tom Suozzi wins George Santos' House seat, NBC News projects

    10:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All