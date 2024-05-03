Michelle Yeoh, Al Gore and more to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

- Now Playing
Michelle Yeoh, Al Gore and more to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom00:47
- UP NEXT
House member says Antisemitism Awareness bill protects speech, doesn't allow for hatred08:12
'Every woman in every state is at risk': New Biden ad hits Trump on abortion03:11
Jerry Seinfeld and cast on the making of 'Unfrosted'12:13
Court resumes in hush money trial: What to expect from Day 1110:41
Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence06:28
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 245:47
'Are Jewish people white?' This question and more answered in new book10:27
We celebrate Mika's birthday with her favorite dessert05:34
'More ruthless': Key takeaways from Trump's Time interview04:47
'Hacks' returns for a new season: Here's what to expect from Deborah and Ava05:40
'This is over': Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment05:27
UCLA shouldn't have let it get to this point, says NYPD Chief of Patrol07:57
Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America06:34
Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment05:14
Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message10:21
Trump takes advantage of hush money trial break with campaign stops02:28
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 140:07
Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him01:37
- Now Playing
Michelle Yeoh, Al Gore and more to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom00:47
- UP NEXT
House member says Antisemitism Awareness bill protects speech, doesn't allow for hatred08:12
'Every woman in every state is at risk': New Biden ad hits Trump on abortion03:11
Jerry Seinfeld and cast on the making of 'Unfrosted'12:13
Court resumes in hush money trial: What to expect from Day 1110:41
Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence06:28
Play All