Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations
May 3, 202407:02
Alex Wagner Tonight

Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

07:02

Donald Trump's Big Lie about fraudulent elections may not have produced much more than legal liability for the aids and lawyers foolish enough to try to press the matter outside of Trump's reality bubble, but the Republican election denial movement continues to grow and infiltrate the American election infrastructure. Ari Berman, author of "Minority Rule: The right-wing attack on the will of the people - the fight to resist it," talks with Alex Wagner about why 2024 could be an especially difficult time for voting in the United States. May 3, 2024

