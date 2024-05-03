IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jerry Seinfeld and cast on the making of 'Unfrosted'
May 3, 202412:13

Morning Joe

Jerry Seinfeld and cast on the making of 'Unfrosted'

12:13

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld and cast discuss the making of the new film 'Unfrosted,' which chronicles an altered history of the Pop Tart. 'Unfrosted' begins streaming on Netflix Friday.May 3, 2024

