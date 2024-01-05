IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Stanford Professor: 'Of course' Trump can be prosecuted after impeachment

    07:10
    'Not how you litigate': Weissmann blasts Trump for Jack Smith contempt request

    04:41
    Trump asks judge to hold Jack Smith in contempt

    00:50

  • Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

    08:05

  • Who says Trump is wrong on ‘get out of jail’ card’? His own lawyer, GOP leader, Nixon...

    12:04

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

    05:24

  • Whitehouse: Trump's fate may be in hands of ‘MAGA-ized Supreme Court’ 

    06:43

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33

  • Jack Smith seeks to bar Trump from invoking conspiracy theories at Jan. 6 trial

    06:22

  • ‘Old man afraid of prison’: Former GOP Rep. on Trump's social media tantrums

    09:27

  • Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 2024

    07:33

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • Jocelyn Benson on the newly-discovered recording of Donald Trump.

    07:34

  • How to understand the Supreme Court's denial of a quick decision on presidential immunity

    10:34

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • ‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call

    11:22

  • Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

    09:24

  • Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court

    11:46

  • ‘Stunned’: Secret Trump recordings 'tell a different story', says reporter who heard them

    03:51

The Last Word

'Not how you litigate': Weissmann blasts Trump for Jack Smith contempt request

04:41

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to legal analyst Andrew Weissmann about the unusual motion filed by Donald Trump’s criminal defense team requesting that Judge Tanya Chutkan hold Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team in contempt of court for continuing to file documents in the temporarily held case, which he says shows Trump’s lawyers have no control over the former president.Jan. 5, 2024

