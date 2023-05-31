IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • TN State Rep. Pearson: Our democracy can’t become a GOP ‘mobocracy’

    05:59
  • Now Playing

    ‘Joe Biden won’: Lawrence on the President’s successful debt ceiling strategy

    13:26
  • UP NEXT

    Richard Lui on the need to change the ‘cultural conversation’ on mental health

    05:01

  • TX State Rep.: GOP wants to ‘hijack the largest urban voting district’

    04:00

  • Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created

    07:30

  • Doctor who helped child rape victim faces ‘extreme’ disciplinary hearing

    03:47

  • Rep. McGovern on debt fight: House GOP are ‘unreasonable, unrealistic, and unhinged’

    05:40

  • Lawrence: Trump faces new 'extremely damning' potential obstruction evidence

    07:45

  • Beto O’Rourke: Uvalde families leading us ‘in the right direction’

    02:40

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘We need to fight’ against Ron DeSantis’s book bans

    04:36

  • Lawrence: Chief Justice Roberts reveals his shockingly shallow 'hardest decision'

    11:21

  • Lawrence: What if Joe Biden is doing everything right in the debt ceiling negotiations?

    16:25

  • Trump lawyers demand meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland

    02:54

  • Lawrence: Why does Clarence Thomas’s billionaire friend own ‘the garden of evil’ & Hitler’s teapot?

    11:54

  • Claire McCaskill on how Democrats should handle debt limit talks

    01:30

  • MI Sen. Mallory McMorrow: ‘We’re not done’ on gun safety

    04:36

  • Youngest Gen Z party leader on GOP abortion overreach

    04:21

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘We don’t negotiate’ about ‘paying our bills’

    08:46

  • Silicon Valley investor: Montana Governor trying to ‘body slam’ TikTok for political gain

    04:58

  • Lawrence: The name of Trump-echoing liar Jim Jordan's committee is a lie

    12:45

The Last Word

‘Joe Biden won’: Lawrence on the President’s successful debt ceiling strategy

13:26

The pure guesswork MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell offered last week about what President Biden was trying to achieve in debt ceiling negotiations turned out to be true now that Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an agreement.  May 31, 2023

  • TN State Rep. Pearson: Our democracy can’t become a GOP ‘mobocracy’

    05:59
  • Now Playing

    ‘Joe Biden won’: Lawrence on the President’s successful debt ceiling strategy

    13:26
  • UP NEXT

    Richard Lui on the need to change the ‘cultural conversation’ on mental health

    05:01

  • TX State Rep.: GOP wants to ‘hijack the largest urban voting district’

    04:00

  • Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created

    07:30

  • Doctor who helped child rape victim faces ‘extreme’ disciplinary hearing

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All