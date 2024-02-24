IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He thinks he's Biggie Smalls?': Capehart torches Trump's 'unbelievably racist' remarks
Feb. 24, 202401:37

  • Rep. Swalwell: Accountability coming to Trump for inciting Jan 6 insurrection

    03:55

  • Sending Ukraine aid should be ‘paramount objective,’ sanctions expert says

    08:40

  • Ukrainian journalist: We found ‘common strength’ in two years of Putin’s war

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    'He thinks he's Biggie Smalls?': Capehart torches Trump's 'unbelievably racist' remarks

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Donald Trump's cognitive decline continues in plain view

    08:03

  • Tim Snyder: Navalny death deprives of Russians hope for a different future

    03:56

  • Mary Trump calls uncle Donald 'a loser' as he faces gigantic legal tab

    06:42

  • Lawrence on what they don’t tell you about the Dump Biden ‘fantasy’

    27:00

  • NY Gov. Hochul: Take Trump ‘at his word’ on supporting a national abortion ban

    07:03

  • Trump calls $464 million judgment 'a form of Navalny'

    02:34

  • Lawrence: Trump wants to make NY a ‘loser’ state by supporting a federal abortion ban

    09:24

  • Ben Wikler: New WI electoral maps ‘sea change moment’ for democracy

    03:46

  • Sherrod Brown blasts the extremists vying for his Senate seat

    05:48

  • Lawrence: Houston Chronicle endorses accomplished Biden over Trump because ‘experience matters’

    08:34

  • Lawrence: Fani Willis' dad fought Trump team's theory to have her removed

    09:42

  • Lawrence: Trump's stupidity, recklessness, & depravity costing him $551 million

    06:22

  • Gwen Keyes: Fani Willis testimony was a ‘fight for her own integrity’

    05:16

  • Lawrence: Trump gets his first trial date and Fani Willis fights what she called 'lies'

    05:21

  • 'Recipe for disaster': Neal Katyal breaks down Trump's circular immunity argument

    04:42

  • PA Democrat ‘did the hard work’ to keep state House majority in special election

    03:30

The Last Word

'He thinks he's Biggie Smalls?': Capehart torches Trump's 'unbelievably racist' remarks

01:37

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart reacts to comments Donald Trump made Friday in South Carolina saying he could only see Black people in his audience because of the bright lights and that the Black community is “carrying around his mugshot” because, Trump says, they have "embraced it more than anybody else."Feb. 24, 2024

  • Rep. Swalwell: Accountability coming to Trump for inciting Jan 6 insurrection

    03:55

  • Sending Ukraine aid should be ‘paramount objective,’ sanctions expert says

    08:40

  • Ukrainian journalist: We found ‘common strength’ in two years of Putin’s war

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    'He thinks he's Biggie Smalls?': Capehart torches Trump's 'unbelievably racist' remarks

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Donald Trump's cognitive decline continues in plain view

    08:03

  • Tim Snyder: Navalny death deprives of Russians hope for a different future

    03:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All