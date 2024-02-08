IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump is not stupid enough to believe everything Donald Trump says

    'Epitome of craziness': Sen. Tester torches GOP who stopped border deal for Trump

    Prof. Tribe felt ‘pride’ after appeals court denied Trump immunity claim

  • Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in

  • Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial

  • Joy Reid details life and love of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers in new book

  • GOP ‘arguments against Biden are all evaporating,’ Dem strategist says

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers' unprofessionalism and incompetence revealed in new filing

  • Texas Progressives taking on state’s GOP-stacked supreme court

  • Fox hosts forced to grudgingly admit economy booming under Biden

  • Ben Rhodes: U.S. airstrikes make Gaza ceasefire ‘a little more complicated’

  • Lawrence: Trump wants 'blame' for blocking border bill while insisting border crossings kill 300,000

  • Lawrence: Secy. Austin's apology a much-needed lesson in the age of Trump

  • ‘Big, big deal’: Sen. Sherrod Brown lauds passage of bipartisan tax bill

  • Lawrence on right-wing's Taylor Swift conspiracy: No one fuels madness like Trump

  • Biden campaign dings ‘confused’ Trump in blistering new ad

  • Lawrence: Trump doesn’t know it, but he agrees with Shakespeare

  • Backing Biden, United Auto Workers boss Shawn Fain says Trump serves himself

  • Lawrence: Historians’ brief teaches Supreme Court 14th Amendment’s real history

  • E. Jean Carroll friend: ‘No political agenda’ against Trump, it’s about the ‘truth’

The Last Word

'Epitome of craziness': Sen. Tester torches GOP who stopped border deal for Trump

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Republicans committed “political malpractice” when they blocked bipartisan legislation aimed at securing the southern border – an issue Republicans claim they want to fix – after Donald Trump criticized passing the legislation during an election year.Feb. 8, 2024

