  • Col. Eugene Vindman: ‘U.S. needs to step up’ support for Ukraine

    ‘Enormously important protection of democracy’: Tribe & Luttig on CO barring Trump from ballot

    VP Harris reflects on the barriers she's broken as vice president

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'

  • VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters

  • VP Harris blasts Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ rhetoric: 'A leader is someone who has empathy'

  • Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'

  • Rep. Garcia: Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is ‘infuriating’

  • Flame of the revolution is still burning, Iranian-American activist says

  • ‘Mission has never been more critical’: Real consequences of anti-abortion laws

  • State secrets lost: Swalwell blasts Trump over missing Russian intel report

  • Moss & Freeman lawyer: $148M win over Giuliani can't fix everything

  • ‘Sourpuss economy’: Voters down despite Biden’s economic boom

  • TX Dem Roland Gutierrez blasts Ted Cruz and TX GOP for inaction on guns

  • Rift emerges as U.S. urges Israel to scale down war in Gaza

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: ‘2024 will be critical for restoring our rights and freedoms’

  • ‘Scary moment for democracy’: Sen. Van Hollen blasts GOP Ukraine aid opposition

  • Jack Smith filing puts appeals court ‘in overdrive’ to end Trump delay tactic

  • K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘we will take care of these desks’

  • Zelenskyy blasts calls for Ukraine to cede territory: It's 'a matter of life'

The Last Word

‘Enormously important protection of democracy’: Tribe & Luttig on CO barring Trump from ballot

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe and J. Michael Luttig, a former judge who served in the United States Court of Appeals, about the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot and how the United States Supreme Court may approach an expected appeal from Trump.Dec. 21, 2023

