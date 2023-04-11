IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: TN Dem Justin J. Pearson echoes Dr. King’s voice of hope

    12:22
  • Now Playing

    ‘Democracy is losing in Tennessee,’ says expelled Rep. Justin J. Pearson

    06:51
  • UP NEXT

    Why liberals retaking control if Wisconsin’s supreme court is a big deal

    03:33

  • OBGYN: Judge’s order banning abortion pill is the ‘beginning of the assault’

    08:02

  • TN Democrat on ousted colleagues: ‘The world is watching’

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Historic ousting of Black TN Dems demands nation's full attention

    18:12

  • WI Dem. Party Chair: ‘This was a voter uprising’ against GOP

    04:23

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump knows his name will never be honored in New York City

    05:27

  • Lawrence: Lindsey Graham cries for Trump, but not for children murdered by AR-15s

    07:21

  • Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

    06:49

  • Lawrence: Trump is the only defendant in history to attack a Manhattan DA's wife

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Trump knows he'll never have anything like FDR Drive named after him in NY

    04:09

  • Democrat Brandon Johnson elected mayor of Chicago, NBC News projects

    01:06

  • Lawrence: Hours from arraignment, Trump fails to get the protests he wanted

    09:26

  • Lawrence: Presumption of Trump’s innocence ‘only applies in the courtroom’

    05:12

  • Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity

    11:39

  • Charles Blow said Trump should be prosecuted, so Trump called Blow a ‘racist’

    05:40

  • Mary Trump: Donald likely having ‘tough time’ after indictment

    11:34

  • Dems who worked on Trump impeachments react to historic NY indictment

    06:28

The Last Word

‘Democracy is losing in Tennessee,’ says expelled Rep. Justin J. Pearson

06:51

Expelled Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the Tennessee Republican legislature is silencing those who speak out against gun violence.April 11, 2023

  • Lawrence: TN Dem Justin J. Pearson echoes Dr. King’s voice of hope

    12:22
  • Now Playing

    ‘Democracy is losing in Tennessee,’ says expelled Rep. Justin J. Pearson

    06:51
  • UP NEXT

    Why liberals retaking control if Wisconsin’s supreme court is a big deal

    03:33

  • OBGYN: Judge’s order banning abortion pill is the ‘beginning of the assault’

    08:02

  • TN Democrat on ousted colleagues: ‘The world is watching’

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Historic ousting of Black TN Dems demands nation's full attention

    18:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All