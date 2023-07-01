IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

‘Dead kids can’t read’: FL Dem blasts GOP for supporting guns and banning books

11:32

With Florida GOP permitless conceal carry gun law going into effect, Democratic Reps. Maxwell Alejandro Frost Jared Moskowitz join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss the extreme, unpopular policies pushed by Republicans in their state and the importance of voting to fight back against a radical Supreme Court willing to undo “decades of rights and freedoms.”July 1, 2023

