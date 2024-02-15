IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

'Dangerous, dumb, and un-American': Biden team torches Trump's latest NATO remarks

05:55

Rep. Abigail Spanberger joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Donald Trump’s “astonishing” repeated promises not to protect NATO allies. The Virginia Democrat says it demonstrates how “ill-equipped” Trump is to be president. On the House GOP failure to vote on aid for Ukraine, she says, “Our security is on the line.”Feb. 15, 2024

