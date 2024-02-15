'Dangerous, dumb, and un-American': Biden team torches Trump's latest NATO remarks

- Now Playing
'Dangerous, dumb, and un-American': Biden team torches Trump's latest NATO remarks05:55
'Russia's not going to stop': Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder urges House to pass Ukraine aid05:38
Sen. Kaine: Turner's warning of a threat is ‘cryptic,’ ‘he hasn’t indicated what he’s referring to’08:17
Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes03:51
Donald Trump ‘would throw our allies to Putin’: Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia11:23
Lemire: ‘Real concerns’ about ‘what the US really stands for’ if congress fails to pass foreign aid07:04
Gonzalez: ‘Last time, Trump did not behave as an ally’ to Europe. Now, ‘we need to be prepared’07:27
Trump exposes true allegiance, worrying U.S. NATO allies12:00
'Old man that could trigger World War III': Trump invites Russia to attack NATO allies10:33
Admiral Stavridis: Donald Trump’s ‘Foolish and counterproductive’ comments on NATO embolden Putin08:18
Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We wouldn't be’ working on aid deal ‘night after night’ if there wasn’t a ‘path’04:37
Simon Shuster: Zelenskyy understands what it will mean for Ukraine if Trump returns to White House05:38
Sen. Bennet on immigration: “The whole world would have looked different” if the Gang of 8 bill had passed06:23
'Shocking': Hillary Clinton surprised at ease of GOP capitulation to 'puppeteer' Trump05:52
'He is a useful idiot': Hillary Clinton scorns Tucker Carlson over Putin interview04:23
Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’07:26
Sen. King: Republicans want chaos at the border so they can blast the president08:01
Russia hawks to Putin apologists: GOP stonewalls Ukraine aid, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow04:39
NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine06:35
Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’05:32
