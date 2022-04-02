‘Crisis of legitimacy’: SCOTUS expert reacts to Thomas text scandal
MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart speaks to Professor Michele Bratcher Goodwin from the University of California, Irvine and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, about the texting scandal surrounding Justice Clarence and his wife Virginia, as well as how Chief Justice John Roberts needs to handle the issue.April 2, 2022
