IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence on why Fani Willis wants to try Trump with 18 GA co-defendants

    10:39

  • ‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    'Appalling': Putin blasted for criticizing Trump prosecutions & U.S. democracy

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse blasts Justice Alito for ‘deliberately’ misleading recusal refusal

    03:38

  • Weissmann: Trump bid for new judge in Jan. 6 case is for ‘MAGA base’

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

    09:27

  • Anger over Nixon pardon mirrors divide over Trump

    07:27

  • Rep. Gwen Moore: WI GOP ‘afraid democracy will subvert their effort to stay in power’

    09:35

  • Why Trump may seek removal of Georgia case to federal court

    06:30

  • Michael Daly: Giuliani’s RICO expertise is ‘as fake as his hair color’

    04:54

  • Lawrence: Guilty fmr. Trump aide Navarro was afraid to open his mouth in court

    07:46

  • E. Jean Carroll beats Donald Trump in court - again

    05:20

  • ‘He's toast, it's over’: Attorney on the evidence that could doom Trump in docs case

    08:31

  • Lawrence: It was a good day for Fani Willis and a bad day for two Trump co-defendants

    04:52

  • Sen. Whitehouse files ethics complaint against Justice Alito

    05:43

  • Neal Katyal responds to attacks from Trump co-defendant over Burning Man festival

    06:50

  • Lawrence: If Jan. 6 leader of 'Trump's army' gets 22 years, what about Trump?

    07:10

  • House Dems want to subpoena Jared Kushner fund that got $2B from Saudis

    09:03

  • Old video of Vivek Ramaswamy resurfaces amid criticism of his political experience

    04:59

  • ‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways

    05:08

The Last Word

'Appalling': Putin blasted for criticizing Trump prosecutions & U.S. democracy

04:43

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe who reacts to Russian President Vladimir Putin condemning American democracy for the prosecutions of Donald Trump while Putin ignores his country's human rights abuses and political persecutions. Tribe says when Putin calls his nation a democracy he really means "dictatorship."Sept. 13, 2023

  • Lawrence on why Fani Willis wants to try Trump with 18 GA co-defendants

    10:39

  • ‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    'Appalling': Putin blasted for criticizing Trump prosecutions & U.S. democracy

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse blasts Justice Alito for ‘deliberately’ misleading recusal refusal

    03:38

  • Weissmann: Trump bid for new judge in Jan. 6 case is for ‘MAGA base’

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

    09:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All