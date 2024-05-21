Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

After the wildest day of Trump’s New York criminal trial yet that included Judge Merchan telling the Trump attorneys’ lone witness he was “contemptuous,” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell continued the conversation on Monday’s edition of The Last Word during the commercial breaks with our panel of Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Rubin, and Adam Klasfeld.May 21, 2024