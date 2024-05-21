Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis

- Now Playing
Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis06:46
- UP NEXT
Fani Willis blasts 'clown' Jim Jordan and MAGA followers for trying to interfere in Trump case05:20
‘Discursive, sprawling, uninteresting’: What Rachel Maddow saw inside the Trump trial today10:58
Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT03:39
Maddow slams 'corrosive' rhetoric as spectacle of Trump's Republican cheering squad grows07:28
‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination09:59
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: May 1321:02
The smart thing Trump probably won't do next in his criminal trial08:22
'Most like a criminal': Bad day in court for Trump as Cohen testimony outlines cover-up05:29
'He wasn't thinking about Melania': Cohen reveals Trump's priorities in covering up Stormy story08:51
'The most important piece of paper of all': Smoking gun document presented at Trump trial07:50
'All the little mysteries': Cohen testimony fills long-standing gaps in Trump hush money scheme04:48
'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction02:56
Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense11:43
Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: 'None of us will ever get this taste out of our mouth'11:31
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: May 620:00
Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law09:41
'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context10:18
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: April 2919:56
Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability07:47
- Now Playing
Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis06:46
- UP NEXT
Fani Willis blasts 'clown' Jim Jordan and MAGA followers for trying to interfere in Trump case05:20
‘Discursive, sprawling, uninteresting’: What Rachel Maddow saw inside the Trump trial today10:58
Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT03:39
Maddow slams 'corrosive' rhetoric as spectacle of Trump's Republican cheering squad grows07:28
‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination09:59
Play All