Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis
May 21, 202406:46
Rachel Maddow

Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis

06:46

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis talks with Rachel Maddow about how her role as prosecutor has subjected her to threats and efforts at intimidation, including abuse of political power by Republicans trying to sabotage the criminal case to hold Donald Trump accountable for trying to subvert the 2020 election. May 21, 2024

