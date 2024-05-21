IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'
May 21, 202418:52
Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

18:52

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell describes how Judge Juan Merchan had to clear the courtroom in Donald Trump’s criminal trial because of the “utterly contemptuous” behavior by witness Robert Costello.May 21, 2024

