Why could Trump be convicted in NY? Lies and tabloid schemes, says insider

Donald Trump's New York hush money trial is set to begin on Monday. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports and is joined by Co-founder of Pushkin Industries Jacob Weisberg, who was also one of the first journalists to speak to Stormy Daniels in 2016. April 12, 2024