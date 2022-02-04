Unmasked: Under criminal probe Giuliani is 'The Masked Singer' and it goes as you would expect
After Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant during a taping of Fox’s reality show “The Masked Singer,” two judges walked off the set in protest. But Giuliani isn’t the only conservative pivoting to reality TV to rehab their image. Ish Entertainment President and CEO Michael Hirschorn discusses these instances of “performance politics.” Feb. 4, 2022
