    Breaking down details of U.S. raid on ISIS leader in Syria

    01:57

  • NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

    05:50

  • FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

    01:20

  • Trump sought means of seizing voting machines in wake of his 2020 election defeat: NYT

    08:39

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • WH economic adviser: We expect Omicron will impact January jobs numbers

    04:36

  • Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

    03:11

  • 'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

    07:44

  • Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

    06:44

  • Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'

    08:08

  • 'Say it ain't so!': Fans react to Tom Brady retirement reports

    03:29

  • Tom Brady reportedly retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

    00:40

  • Providence mayor urges residents to stay indoors, non-emergency travel ban in place

    02:51

  • Thousands without power as powerful nor'easter slams East Coast

    02:38

  • 'Stay home': State of emergency declared in New York, New Jersey amid winter storm

    02:08

  • Winter storm pounds Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds

    04:12

  • Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?

    10:18

  • What we can learn from 'preindustrial sleep'

    07:18

  • 'A true hero': Widow of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera speaks at memorial service

    06:25

The Beat with Ari

Unmasked: Under criminal probe Giuliani is 'The Masked Singer' and it goes as you would expect

07:41

After Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant during a taping of Fox’s reality show “The Masked Singer,” two judges walked off the set in protest. But Giuliani isn’t the only conservative pivoting to reality TV to rehab their image. Ish Entertainment President and CEO Michael Hirschorn discusses these instances of “performance politics.” Feb. 4, 2022

