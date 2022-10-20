Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

As Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell declines to offer a GOP party platform, others including Sen. Rick Scott have put forth a widely criticized agenda. CPAC leader Matt Schlapp joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber in the final stretch before the midterms. Schlapp emphasizing McConnell’s strategy is “old school politics” and that inflation should be the primary concern of GOP candidates, saying Republicans must “tame the inflation tiger.”Oct. 20, 2022