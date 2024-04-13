IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump trial begins with a bang: See the D.A.’s damning case to bust Trump for jailable felony
April 13, 202422:00
The Beat with Ari

In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber previews Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial that is set to begin on Monday, April 15 2024. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)April 13, 2024

