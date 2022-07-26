Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

Conservative media is splintering over Trump after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing. It comes as the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post scorch Trump’s “dereliction of duty” adding Trump is not qualified to be president again. Obama campaign veteran Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying “The Murdochs want to break up with Donald Trump” but “not because of Jan 6 evidence." Komanduri thinks “they see a viable MAGA alternative in Ron Desantis… Someone who can play Trump’s greatest hits without the baggage.”July 26, 2022