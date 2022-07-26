IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

    03:33

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence

    04:54

  • GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

    04:26

  • Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

    07:20

  • He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction

    05:56

  • Scared: See top Republican run from mob he cheered

    04:48

  • Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

    06:59

  • Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy

    12:57

  • Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

    09:27

  • Republican-run prison rebuked by Biden DOJ for abuse, violence and scalding, inhumane conditions

    06:39

  • Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

    26:55

  • Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence 

    04:17

  • Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts

    03:12

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

    04:56

  • He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

    06:37

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison as trial starts

    03:30

  • Losing again: MAGA 'hearsay' defense crashes as officer confirms Trump tried to join violent march

    05:32

  • Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

    06:10

  • Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

    03:45

The Beat with Ari

Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

06:33

Conservative media is splintering over Trump after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing. It comes as the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post scorch Trump’s “dereliction of duty” adding Trump is not qualified to be president again. Obama campaign veteran Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying “The Murdochs want to break up with Donald Trump” but “not because of Jan 6 evidence." Komanduri thinks “they see a viable MAGA alternative in Ron Desantis… Someone who can play Trump’s greatest hits without the baggage.”July 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

    03:33

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence

    04:54

  • GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

    04:26

  • Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

    07:20

  • He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction

    05:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All