IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

    09:20
  • UP NEXT

    Giuliani ‘intoxicated’: Trump aide testifies Rudy was drunk on election night

    05:33

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: Second Jan. 6 hearing shows he knew

    05:03

  • They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

    07:11

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: New Jan. 6 evidence puts Trump at heart of probe

    08:12

  • Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    11:44

  • How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump

    09:53

  • GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter

    11:46

  • See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

    04:35

  • D.A. Weighing Trump Indictment Eyes Gangs, "Thugs" and Racketeering

    05:42

  • Indict Trump in 2022? Atlanta DA Probes Coup, Gangs and "Thug" Talk

    10:36

  • Indict Trump for insurrection? Veteran House counsel says it’s time to act

    06:46

  • GOP’s America: Teacher on bulletproof backpacks and dressing for 'war' at school

    05:04

  • Cuffed: Trump aide Navarro’s arrest puts heat on coup plot after MSNBC confession

    11:54

  • 'Cuffed and shackled': First Trump WH aide arrested in Jan. 6 probe

    07:10

  • See Trump aide Peter Navarro's last interview before indictment

    20:58

  • See Trump aide confronted on air: You know investigators can hear you?

    08:59

  • Jail: Facing criminal subpoena, Trump aide threatens Biden, Pelosi, Fauci | Navarro MSNBC Interview

    04:31

  • Navarro speaks out as first Trump aide facing criminal subpoena for Jan. 6 | MSNBC Exclusive

    05:56

  • To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s

    09:02

The Beat with Ari

Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

09:20

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

    09:20
  • UP NEXT

    Giuliani ‘intoxicated’: Trump aide testifies Rudy was drunk on election night

    05:33

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: Second Jan. 6 hearing shows he knew

    05:03

  • They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

    07:11

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: New Jan. 6 evidence puts Trump at heart of probe

    08:12

  • Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    11:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All