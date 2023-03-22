Trump legal bomb: Trump defense lawyer won’t admit he lost Georgia amid ‘imminent’ charging decision

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a Georgia court to suppress the report of a special purpose grand jury that investigated alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the result of the 2020 election. Trump’s criminal defense lawyer in Georgia, Drew Findling, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” for an exclusive interview, calling Trump's infamous phone call pressuring a Georgia official to “find” more votes “perfectly legal,” adding Trump “did not break any law.”March 22, 2023