Trump is the 'first sedition POTUS': Watergate icon says Trump worse than criminal Nixon
06:08
Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein – whose reporting helped expose Nixon – makes his debut on “The Beat” to discuss accountability for presidential corruption, why the truth is not neutral, and keeping the MAGA cult in check.Jan. 21, 2022
