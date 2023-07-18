Trump is ‘done,’ will get ‘indicted’: Trump braces for coup charges

Donald Trump faces a possible second federal indictment after receiving a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith in connection with the Jan 6 probe. Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York David Kelley tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber a target letter means “you’re going to get indicted.” Former Deputy Chief of Criminal Division in the Southern District of New York Kristy Greenberg also joins. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 18, 2023