IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump is ‘done,’ will get ‘indicted’: Trump braces for coup charges

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump coup bomb goes off: Trump formally targeted for coup charges

    09:18

  • New ‘lie bomb’ rocks Fox News: Network sued over Jan 6 lies by fired host Tucker Carlson

    11:24

  • See GOP confronted over 'straights only' discrimination, after Scotus echoes parts of Jim Crow

    07:31

  • Republican MTG gets the boot: Fallback with NBA icon John Salley on 'The Beat'

    06:10

  • Trump jobs record shrinks in Biden's shadow: WH Sec. Jean-Pierre on MSNBC

    02:54

  • The military ‘coup bomb’ goes off: Trump’s ‘unhinged’ WH plot gets the Jack Smith treatment

    11:10

  • Humiliating: See GOP's Lindsey Graham booed by MAGA crowd after 'playing himself' with Trump

    04:43

  • From ‘sore loser’ to prison? Trump nightmare deepens as Jack Smith hits AZ 2020 plot with subpoenas

    02:15

  • Republican governor who tackled reporter passes TikTok ban: Ari Melber's free speech breakdown

    06:24

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

    08:44

  • WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

    09:16

  • Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state

    07:48

  • Stephanie Grisham: Trump showed secret documents to Mar-a-Lago diners 

    06:56

  • Trump justices reverse their own testimony in new Affirmative Action ban

    08:09

  • See GOP justices debunked: 'Diversity is discrimination' claim drives new Affirmative Action ban

    11:15

  • Trump’s prison nightmare: Giuliani now talking to DOJ about Jan 6 for first time

    10:30

  • After mutiny: See Kremlin vet confront Putin’s ‘gangsterism’ on TV

    06:25

  • Trump ‘tape bomb’ goes off: Hear ‘smoking gun’ audio that could send him to prison for espionage

    06:20

  • Another Trump indictment? Legal vets see more charges for coup after Trump DOJ charges

    10:36

The Beat with Ari

Trump is ‘done,’ will get ‘indicted’: Trump braces for coup charges

08:26

Donald Trump faces a possible second federal indictment after receiving a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith in connection with the Jan 6 probe. Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York David Kelley tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber a target letter means “you’re going to get indicted.” Former Deputy Chief of Criminal Division in the Southern District of New York Kristy Greenberg also joins. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump is ‘done,’ will get ‘indicted’: Trump braces for coup charges

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump coup bomb goes off: Trump formally targeted for coup charges

    09:18

  • New ‘lie bomb’ rocks Fox News: Network sued over Jan 6 lies by fired host Tucker Carlson

    11:24

  • See GOP confronted over 'straights only' discrimination, after Scotus echoes parts of Jim Crow

    07:31

  • Republican MTG gets the boot: Fallback with NBA icon John Salley on 'The Beat'

    06:10

  • Trump jobs record shrinks in Biden's shadow: WH Sec. Jean-Pierre on MSNBC

    02:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All