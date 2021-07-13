Texas Dems demolish Trump’s big lie in dramatic fight against voter suppression

Texas Democrats left the state in a show of strength to block a voter suppression bill. They plan to wait out the clock on the special session in the state and to lobby Congress to do something. Texas Gov. Abbott is threatening to arrest the Democrats. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by State Rep. Nicole Collier, who just met with Vice President Harris about the situation, and Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Assistant Dean for Civic Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin, to discuss the situation.